Tonnes of vegetables distributed to people free of cost in Peddapalli

A rift between wholesale and retail traders was stated to be the main reason for the free distribution of vegetables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 11:43 AM

Peddapalli: While the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing in other parts of the State, people of Peddapalli town got them for free on Tuesday. Tonnes of vegetables were distributed free of cost in the Peddapalli vegetable market on Tuesday morning.

Knowing about the free vegetable distribution, scores of the people rushed to the market and returned with bags full of vegetables.

A rift between wholesale and retail traders was stated to be the main reason for the free distribution of vegetables. There is a condition that wholesale traders should not sell vegetables in retail (one kg and half kg).

The rift among both the traders continued for sometime as wholesale traders had started selling in retail by violating the agreement. Enraged over their attitude, retail traders distributed vegetables to the public free of cost to mark their protest.