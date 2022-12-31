Top bureaucrats felicitate outgoing DGP Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar felicitated the outgoing DGP M Mahender Reddy at a function held here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary stated that Mahender Reddy was always accessible and maintained good relationships with all the departments.

He said Mahender Reddy had made immense contributions to the police department by way of harnessing the power of technology, peoples friendly concepts, providing infrastructure support and recruitment drives in the police department.

Mahender Reddy stated that though he worked in the police department, he worked closely with all other departments of the government because he believed that if all the departments work together, most of the problems can be avoided.

He said that organizations which embrace technology would only survive and as such it was his constant endeavour to bring in technology in the functioning of the police department. He said there was a need for convergence of all departments to achieve the common goal of peace and progress of the State.

In-charge DGP Anjani Kumar said that the Telangana police was not only a role model to other States but also people from other countries have appreciated the functioning of the Police department.

The success of the police department has been because of the synergy and support from all other departments, he said and added that carrying on a legacy which has been groomed and nurtured by the outgoing DGP was a huge responsibility entrusted to him.

Home Secretary Jitender. Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan and ADG ACB Ravi Gupta shared their experiences with outgoing DGP Mahender Reddy.