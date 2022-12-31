Warm farewell accorded to outgoing Outgoing DGP Mahender Reddy

On the occasion, a parade was held at the RBVRR grounds. Senior police officials participated in the program.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 AM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Outgoing DGP Telangana, M Mahender Reddy was accorded a grand farewell at the RBVRR Police Academy here on Saturday.

Mahender Reddy speaking on the occasion thanked the State government and the police force for their support throughout his career.

He recalled the major achievements, reforms and initiatives undertaken by him in his 36 long years of career. He hoped the new officers will take forward the IT initiatives of the Telangana police to the next level.

Anjani Kumar, who will be the new DGP of Telangana, recalled his stint with Mahender Reddy.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as Telangana DGP (HFAC) and sought cooperation of public and police department in ensuring peace in the State.