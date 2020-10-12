Top LeT terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Saif-ul-lah was a Pakistani terrorist who was involved in three major terror attacks on the security forces in the past.

By | Published: 2:31 pm

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saif-ul-lah was among the two killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar district on Monday, police said.

The gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Saif-ul-lah was a Pakistani terrorist who was involved in three major terror attacks on the security forces in the past.

“He was involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Budgam in which CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred. In a second attack at Kandizal, two CRPF men were killed and three others were injured and a third attack at Kandizal carried out on a convoy was repulsed,” he said.

He said this year so far the security forces have conducted 75 anti-terrorist operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. A total of 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested during this year.

“It is a record in operational achievements, compared to last year the number of terrorists killed is much more,” he said.

He said a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF jawans and 15 army jawans have been killed in action during this year.

He said during this year so far, the Srinagar city has seen eight encounters in which 18 terrorists were eliminated.

“The Lashkar and other outfits have been trying to find a foothold in the city, but due to the intelligence network whenever they have been able to find a foothold in the city, the troops have been able to locate them and take care of them,” he said.