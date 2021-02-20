Top official inspects schools at Mahabubnagar

BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Venkatesham instructed the School Secretary to admit students as per the allotted seats and to strictly follow the Covid guidelines

Mahabubnagar: BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Venkatesham on Saturday inspected Pre-Matric and Post- Matric Boys hostels and Jyothiba Phule Residential School in Jedcharla.

He instructed the School Secretary to admit students as per the allotted seats and to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.

Earlier, he examined the products produced by the Medhara community at Roads and Buildings Guest House in Mahabubagar town. He instructed the officials to take up measures for exhibiting the products at different State-level expos to draw the attention of customers and accordingly, the demand for the products would also shoot up, he said according to a press release.

