Top priority for irrigation sector in Telangana: Talasani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:19 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

File Photo

Medak: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has accorded top priority to the Irrigation sector which eventually helped the fisher-folk to enhance their livelihood.

The Minister, participating in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Medak, has said that the increase in water bodies and restoration of Irrigation tanks has helped the fishermen community. Earlier in the day, the Minister paid tributes to the statehood martyrs at the Martyrs memorial at Chinna Shankarampet. Later, he unfurled the national flag to mark the formation day at Medak Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister hailed the Chief Minister for putting Telangana at the top in development. Stating that the State has become a role model in the welfare of backward classes, he said that Dalit Bandhu was a trendsetter. Under the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme, Yadav said that they were developing the government schools on par with corporate schools. He further said that the government hospitals underwent a total transformation in the State during the last eight years. MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy and others were also present.

