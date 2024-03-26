| Total Number Of Voters In Telangana Pegged At 3 3 Crore

Total number of voters in Telangana pegged at 3.3 crore

According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1,64,14,693 male voters, 1,65,95,896 female voters, 2,729 transgender and 15,472 service voters in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: The total number of voters in the State as on March 25 stood at 3,30,13,318.

According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1,64,14,693 male voters, 1,65,95,896 female voters, 2,729 transgender and 15,472 service voters in the State.

Also Read Election Commission notifies first phase of Lok Sabha polls

The commission further stated that there are 8,72,116 voters in the age group of 18 to 19-years, 1,93,489 85-years and above voters, 5,26,286 physically disabled voters and 3,409 NRI voters.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, 9,14,354 Form-7(delections) and 7,31,573 Form-8(corrections) have been disposed of till March 25.