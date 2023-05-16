Tovino Thomas’ 2018 creates records in Malayalam cinema

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:44 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Tovino Thomas’ latest Malayalam film, 2018, was made on the events taken from the 2018 Kerala floods. We all know that the Kerala youth stepped themselves, stood on the frontline, and save many lives during the floods. So the Kerala audience watched the film in huge numbers since it is their story.

2018 was released on May 5 in theatres. The film had a successful 10-day run yesterday and it collected 100 crores at the box office. Besides these phenomenal collections, 2018 also made a record.

2018 became the fastest Malayalam film to reach the 100 crore mark. The film made more than 40 crores gross collection in Kerala alone.

2018 is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Production produced the film.

– Kiran