‘2018’ becomes first Malayalam film to gross 200 crores worldwide

2018 surpassed the 152 crores gross record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: 2018 is now the talk of the town in the world of Malayalam cinema. This survival thriller film based on the real-life incidents of the Kerala floods in the year 2018 is now winning the hearts of the audience everywhere across the world. Credits to the director Anthany Jude Joseph for telling such a story of humanity with strong technical values.

2018 is the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema as we all know. It surpassed the 152 crores gross record of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Tovino Thomas is the new biggest box office hero in Kerala now.

2018 became the first Malayalam film to collect 200 crores gross worldwide. This is an unbelievable record but the most worthy one for the content of 2018. The film also made good collections in Telugu with more than 10 crores gross.

2018 is now streaming on the Sony LIV OTT platform. But 2018 is better with theatrical experience for its brilliant making.

