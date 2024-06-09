Trade body elects new office-bearers

By varun keval Published Date - 9 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: Goods Transport Association (HGTA), a 53-year-old trade body of transporters, has announced its new office bearers for 2024-2026 in an AGM.

Ajay Sharma, Executive Director of Efficient Roadlines was elected as president and the others were Vineel Parvataneni of Navata Road Transport (vice president), Vivek Gupta of Express Roadways (general secretary), K Raghavendra of Mangala Goods Transport (joint secretary) Ashok Goel of JSTC Logistics (treasurer).

