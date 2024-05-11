Trader killed as motorbike hits scooter in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:34 PM

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said that Elagandula Chandramouli died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial. Chandramouli received serious injuries when a speeding motorbike hit his scooter. A case was registered against Mulkalla Prashanth who was riding the motorcycle. The trader is survived by a wife and four sons.