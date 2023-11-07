| Traffic Chaos In Hyderabad Due To Pm Modis Meeting In Lb Stadium

Traffic chaos in Hyderabad due to PM Modi’s meeting in LB Stadium

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicular movement was sluggish in regions spanning from OGH, Hotel Rajdhani, MJ Market, Care Hospital, Gandhi Bhavan, and Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s meeting at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 7 led to extensive traffic congestion in various areas in the city.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicular movement was sluggish in regions spanning from OGH, Hotel Rajdhani, MJ Market, Care Hospital, Gandhi Bhavan, and Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden.

In addition to these locations, numerous other areas around LB Stadium, including Abids, were also affected.

Despite efforts by Goshamahala and Nampally Traffic Police to regulate traffic, bumper-to-bumper jams persisted on the roads. Earlier, traffic police issued advisory, announcing restrictions on vehicle movement from 2 pm to 8 pm on connecting roads.