NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park to remain closed for general public on Tuesday; here’s why

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:31 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

File Photo: Hyderabad's Lumbini Park.

Hyderabad: In the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at L B Stadium, Basheerbagh tomorrow, NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park on the NTR Marg Road will remain close for general public on November 7.

The meeting is being organised by the BJP at 4 PM. Narendra Modi addressed public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad on October 1 and 3.