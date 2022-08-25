| Traffic Congestion Expected On These Routes Near Hyderabad On Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:03 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: In connection with the inauguration of the Integrated District Offices Complex, Rangareddy District at Kongarakalan and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting near the new Collectorate, traffic congestion is expected around Raviryala Outer Ring Road between from 10am to 6pm, police said.

Accordingly vehicles will be diverted on the following routes.

Diversions:

· Shamshabad, Pedda Golconda, Tukkuguda.

· Vehicles towards RGIA from LB Nagar, Karmanghat should proceed via Owaisi Hospital and Chandrayangutta to Shamshabad.

· Vehicles coming towards the venue from Ibrahimpatnam, Mangalpally, Bongulur gate side should proceed via Exit No-13 and park the vehicle at General parking No-9, near venue.

· Vehicles from Maheshwaram, Kandukur, Thukkuguda should proceed via Exit No-13 and park the vehicle at General parking No-9 at the venue.

· Vehicles from Vikarabad, Moinabad, Chevella have to take ORR TSPA entry No-15 via Shamshabad, Thukkuguda side.

· Vehicles coming for the meeting from Uppal, Ghatkesar side should proceed via Exit No-13 and park the vehicle at General parking No-9 at the venue.

· Vehicles from Eliminedu, Madhapur, Thimmapur via Kongarkalan village should park their vehicles at parking no-2 at the venue.

Traffic from Raviryala towards Kongarakalan will be diverted at Raviryala ORR underpass towards Thukkuguda, police said.