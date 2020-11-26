Traffic diversion for TRS public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday

Vehicles coming from Abids and Gunfoundry sides will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road.

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions from 3 pm to 8 pm on Saturday in view of the TRS public meeting at LB Stadium. Traffic will not be allowed from AR Petrol Pump junction towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally.

Vehicles coming from Abids and Gunfoundry sides will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road. Traffic from Basheerbagh Junction will not be allowed towards GPO, Abids, and diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Hyderguda and King Koti road.

Traffic from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayatnagar ‘Y’ Junction and vehicles from Rajmohalla road towards Old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Cemetery junction towards King Koti or YMCA Narayanguda. Similarly, traffic coming from King Koti to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti Crossroads towards Taj Mahal and Cemetery junction. Traffic from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed beyond Liberty Junction and diverted towards Himayathnagar.

Traffic from Traffic Control Room (Old PCR) towards Basheerbagh Junction will be diverted towards Nampally road and vehicles from Hill Fort towards Nampally at old PCR junction.

Vehicles coming from Secunderabad for the meeting should allow their passengers to alight at Ayakar Bhavan and park the vehicles at NTR Stadium/Necklace Road. Vehicles from LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam and Old City should park in Public Gardens, while those from Musheerabad, Amberpet and Himayathnagar should park inside Nizam College grounds.

