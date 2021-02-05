Traffic restrictions at NH-163, NH-65 on Saturday

Traffic will be either stopped or diverted between NH-163 and NH -65 and traffic from Warangal and Vijayawada towards Hyderabad may take the ORR to enter the city

Hyderabad: In view of proposed Satuday’s Rastha Roko on the National Highway-163 (Warangal road) and NH 65 (Vijayawada road) in support to the farmer’s protest, the Rachakonda police placed certain traffic restrictions.

Accordingly, traffic will be either stopped or diverted between NH-163 and NH -65 and traffic from Warangal and Vijayawada towards Hyderabad may take the ORR to enter the city.

Likewise, vehicles from Hyderabad to Warangal and Vijayawada may take alternate routes to ORR to reach their destinations avoiding Uppal to Medipally route and LB Nagar to Abdullapurmet route.

Citizens are advised to avoid traveling between Uppal and Medipally and LB Nagar to Abdullapurmet.

