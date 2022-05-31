| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On Thursday In View Of State Formation Day

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Thursday in view of State Formation Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: In view of the State Formation Day celebrations at Public Gardens, Nampally, on Thursday from 7.30 am to 11 am, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas.

Accordingly, traffic from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and will be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar– Asif Nagar – Red Hills- Ayodhya Hotel, Lakdikapul, etc. Likewise, traffic from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden will be diverted at Chapel Road T Jn towards Gunfoundry – Abids or BJR Statue – Basheerbagh flyover etc.

Traffic from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Saifabad old PS towards Telephone Bhavan – Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road– Telugu Thalli – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Basheerbagh – Abids etc.

Traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty – Telugu Thalli – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Saifabad old PS – Lakdikapul and BJR Statue –Abids, etc. Similarly, traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road – Saifabad old PS – Lakdi-ka-pul etc.

Also, traffic from Sujatha School towards Public Garden will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

Officials said traffic from Telugu Thalli flyover, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards Adarsh Nagar road and towards Police Control Room Junction (PCR) will not be allowed and diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) towards Liberty road and Telugu Thalli flyover.

However, car pass holders attending the Telangana State Formation Day will be allowed at the diversion points. The Hyderabad Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and cooperate.

