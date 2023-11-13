| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On Tuesday In View Of Sadar Utsav Mela

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from Tuesday 7 pm to Wednesday 3 am, certain traffic restrictions have been placed surrounding areas.

Accordingly, traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda ‘X’ roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, and diverted towards Tourist Hotel in Kachiguda and traffic from Vittalwadi ‘X’ roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, will be diverted towards Ramkoti ‘X’ roads.

Likewise, traffic will not be allowed from Rajmohallah and diverted towards Ramkoti ‘X’ roads at Saboo Shop point and vehicles from Reddy’s College will be diverted towards Barkatpura.

Officials said traffic will not be allowed from old Barkatpura post office towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and diverted either towards Crown Café or Lingampally.

Similarly, traffic from the old Excise Office lane towards YMCA, Narayanaguda will be diverted towards Vittalwadi and those from Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, Narayanaguda, will be diverted either towards Barkatpura ‘X’ roads or towards Tourist Hotel.

Likewise, vehicles from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda ‘X’ roads.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate.