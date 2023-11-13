Hyderabad: 50 persons sustain eye injuries while bursting firecrackers, reported at SD Eye Hospital

A total of 50 persons with various eye-related injuries, suffered while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:53 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: A total of 50 persons with various eye-related injuries, suffered while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad, were reported in the outpatient (OP) department of Government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Monday.

Out of the 50 patients who received treatment in the OP, the surgeons at the eye hospital had to admit 8 patients, including two children. According to doctors, out of the 8 patients in the inpatient (IP) block, 5 have been admitted due to firecracker injuries.

“We have stationed teams comprising surgeons, nursing and paramedical staff at the outpatient, inpatient and emergency wings to receive patients with firecracker injuries. In the later part of the day, depending on the condition of the patients, the surgeons are expected to take a call on conducting eye surgeries,” Superintendent, S D Eye Hospital, Dr Raja Lingam said.

Meanwhile, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Maxivision and other private eye-care hospitals including Pushpagiri Eye Care Centre at Marredpally have reported a jump in the outpatient inflow on Monday.