Traffic restrictions on Wednesday in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: In view of the TRS Party plenary at Hitex on Wednesday, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the area.

Accordingly, traffic may be stopped or diverted at Neeru’s Junction – Cyber Towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction – Kothaguda Junction Road.

Similar diversions will be done at Metal Charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road, JNTU – Cyber Towers – Bio-Diversity Junction, Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction and Kondapur Junction.

Alternative routes:

Traffic from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor – Ikea – BioDiversity – Gachibowli and vice versa, and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Simlarly, traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec City – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit Mall– Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Likewise, traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Allwyn – Kondapur road.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles on routes:

*JNTU towards Cyber Towers.

*Miyapur towards Kothaguda.

*Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda.

*Biodiversity towards JNTU.

*Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

The Cyberabad Police requested offices located between Kothaguda to Hitex, Cyber Towers to IKEA rotary and Gachibowli Junction to Kothaguda to stagger their work timings accordingly.