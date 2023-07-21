Tragedy in Jharkhand’s Palamu as bodies of four drowned girls recovered from pond

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district reported that four girls, aged between 6 to 8 years, drowned in a pond near a school on Friday.

Representational Image

Palamu: Four girls drowned in a pond near a school in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, the police said on Friday, adding that all the girls are in the age group of 6 to 8 years. According to police, the incident took place at Sarja village on Thursday.

Among the deceased two girls come from the same family. The girls were identified as Archana Kumari, Aradhana Kumari, Chhaya Khakha, and Salni Kumari.

A search was conducted and their bodies were recovered from the pond late on Thursday night. “When the four girls did not return home from school till late evening, the search for them had started. The relatives and villagers came to know that the girls were last seen near the pond near the school. The search was started amidst the possibility of drowning in the pond. Late night the bodies of all four were recovered from the pond,” Ramgarh Police Station in-charge, Prabhat Ranjan Rai, said.

“The dead bodies were taken out with the help of the villagers and the school headmaster was interrogated. It was found that the girls went towards the pond while playing,” The police officer added.