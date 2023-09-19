| Tragedy In Punjabs Muktsar Bus Plunge Into Canal Claims Lives Of 2 Passengers

Tragedy in Punjab’s Muktsar: Bus plunge into canal, claims lives of 2 passengers

Muktsar Sub-divisional Magistrate Kanwarjeet Singh confirmed the death of two persosn over the phone.

By PTI Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Representational Image.

Chandigarh: Two passengers died after a private bus fell into a canal near Jhabelwali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road in Muktsar district on Tuesday, officials said.

A rescue operation is underway to take out rest of the passengers from the bus, said a police officer.

The bus was going from Muktsar to Kotkapura when the accident took place, said officials.