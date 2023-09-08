Telangana: Private travels bus catches fire; no one injured

The frightening incident took place at Keishnapiram. Near Miryalaguda around 2.30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

Nalgonda: Passengers aboard a private bus had a providential escape as flames engulfed the bus.

The bus was completely gutted. The private bus was on its way to Nellore from Hyderabad and there were 26 passengers.

The driver who noticed the flames alerted the passengers who scampered out of the vehicle. Another vehicle was arranged to shift the passengers to Nellore.