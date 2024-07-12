Trailer of Anjali-starrer ‘Bahishkarana’ released

12 July 2024

Hyderabad: The trailer of Bahishkarana, a series which showcases the journey of a sex-worker, Pushpa (played by Anjali), was launched recently. The narrative centers around Pushpa, whose quest for true happiness is dramatically overturned by fate . It show her struggle against all odds to avenge her boyfriend’s brutal murder.

The series is a revenge drama that delves into social issues such as casteism, the exploitation of lower castes by higher-ranked villagers, and the power dynamics between the strong and the weak.

The trailer is intense and emotionally charged, largely due to director Mukesh Prajapathi’s skillful storytelling and realistic portrayal of the characters. Each character has a well-defined arc, and the writing promises a gripping series.

Anjali is the surprise package of the show as she breaks the mold with her portrayal of a prostitute who turns to crime. Her spine-chilling transformation in her quest for vengeance evokes curiosity and anticipation.

The background score enhances the overall visual impact, adding depth to the storytelling.

Overall, Bahishkarana appears to be a compelling tale of a woman on a mission for vengeance, a concept that is likely to resonate with the Telugu audience.

The six-episode series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 19.

Watch the trailer here: