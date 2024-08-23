Hyderabad emerges as a key market for ZEE5’s Telugu content

23 August 2024

Hyderabad: Noted homegrown video streaming platform, ZEE5 on Friday revealed compelling insights into user behavior and viewership trends from the past year.

The data highlights a notable surge in content consumption from Hyderabad, making the city a critical hub for ZEE5’s Telugu audience.

Hyderabad ranks as the second-highest city in overall content consumption on ZEE5, with Telugu TV shows dominating viewership. The city also holds the second spot in consuming original content and ranks third in movie consumption on the platform.

Additionally, Hyderabad leads the nation in 4K subscribers, according to the ZEE5 report. The city’s audience is also at the forefront of connected device usage, with 15.87 per cent of viewers accessing content through such devices, making Hyderabad ZEE5’s largest connected devices market in India.