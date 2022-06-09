Trailer of Boman Irani’s OTT debut series ‘Masoom’ out on Disney + Hotstar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Directed by the director of Amazon Prime Video’s hit ‘Mirzapur’, Mihir Desai, ‘Masoom’ is a remake of the Irish drama series, ‘Blood’. Set in Falauli, Punjab, it is a six-part psychological thriller debuting as a Hotstar special.

The series, starring Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, unveils a complex father-daughter relationship and traces the daughter’s quest to reveal the true reason behind the death of her mother. Irani, best known for his roles in ‘3 Idiots’, the ‘Housefull’ franchise and ‘PK’, will be making his OTT debut.

The trailer was first released on June 8 via the official Twitter account of Disney + Hostar. It was captioned “A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence – a person’s truth is never simple.”

Gurmeet Singh, showrunner of the project, said in a statement, “With ‘Masoom’, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of members of a family who have been tainted by secrets, forever. Hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it.”

All episodes of the show will be available to stream on Disney + Hotstar on June 17.

— Aishwarya Jain