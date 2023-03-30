Trailer of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ out

The trailer of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' was released at a glittering function on Wednesday as Aishwarya, Trisha and Sobhita among other cast members graced the event.

By IANS Published Date - 12:16 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Chennai: The makers of the Mani Ratnam film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2′ have released the trailer of the second installment of the magnum opus.

The trailer was released at a glittering function on Wednesday.

The movie based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, depicts the story of 10th century Chola dynasty. Raja Raja Cholan, the emperor from the Chola empire, is a major character in the movie.

At the function, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays a stellar role of Nandini in the film, walked the red carpet in a pink ensemble. While Trisha, who plays the role of of Princess Kundavi, stunned in a Blue embellished saree.

The official page of the producers Lyka productions shared the video of Trisha sitting on the throne.

The first part of the movie, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ shows the Chola dynasty and the different feuds within the dynasty. ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, according to its makers, shows the Chola empire as one of the most prosperous and powerful dynasties on the continent and also one of the most powerful and long reigning dynasties in the world.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ or ‘PS2’ boasts of a high star cast that include Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

The music in the movie is by AR Rahman and camera is wielded by Ravi Varman.

Editing is by Sreekar Prakash, costumes by Elba Lakhani and make-up by Vikram Gaekwad. The choreography is by Brinda master.