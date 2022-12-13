Trisha completes 20 years in cinema; fans celebrate her milestone

The actor first played the lead in the 2002 Tamil film ‘Mounam Pesiyadhe’ after making an appearance in a supporting role in ‘Jodi’ in 1999.
The ‘Queen Of South India’ Trisha completed two decades in the film industry and fans celebrated the milestone by showering her with wishes on social media. The actor first played the lead in the 2002 Tamil film ‘Mounam Pesiyadhe’ after making an appearance in a supporting role in ‘Jodi’ in 1999. It all began for Trisha after she won the ‘Miss Chennai’ title in 1999. She did her fair share of modelling and advertisements before entering the film industry.
Trisha, who was last seen in the Mani Ratnam film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has delivered multiple hits like ‘Varsham’, ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule’, ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya’, and ‘’96’, over the years. After her recent performance in ‘PS1’ as Kundavai Devi, a Chola Princess, Trisha’s fandom has doubled.
“2 Decades Of Acting Supremacy & brilliance. An Actor par excellence truly an inspiration for everyone. Congratulations @trishtrashers for completing glorious 2 decades. Here’s to another 2 decades of highness (sic),” tweeted a fan on Tuesday. “Staying on top for 20 years is not a small thing. The way she handled her highs, lows & always choosing the scripts with importance and delivering memorable roles is quite unique. Take a bow to u South Queen (sic),” added another.
Meanwhile, apart from ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, the South superstar has a web series titled ‘Brinda’ in the pipeline. Trisha recently announced that she wrapped shooting for the Telugu investigative thriller and that season 1 will be out soon.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClP_GvMPMM2/
