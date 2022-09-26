Sobhita shine bright in beautiful sari during ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ promotions

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

This year seems to be totally owned by Sobhita while many of her projects are scheduled to release this year.

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala has been creating headlines for her amazing fashion attires where ever she goes. As the actor is running constantly busy with promotions and the shooting of her upcoming films, she never misses to impress us with her stunning looks, and seeing her in a beautiful sari look is a treat in itself.

While taking to her social media, Sobhita shared some really beautiful pictures in which she spread the charm of her dazzling aura in a white sari as she arrived at the Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. She wrote the caption:

“Doodh si safedi, nirma se aayi

Rangeen kapda bhi khil khil jaaye sabki pasand Nirma!”

Moreover, Sobhita was yet again seen donning a pearl blue sari during the promotions ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ and she was truly owning her presence in the look.

On the work, Sobhita is all set to give back-to-back releases, starting with ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ this week and then we will see her in the much-awaited ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2 and then ‘The Night Manager’.