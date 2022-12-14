Trailer of Vishal-starrer pan-India film ‘Laatti’ out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vishal will next be seen in a pan-India film ‘Laatti’ directed by A Vinoth Kumar, while Rana Productions is bankrolling it. Sunaina is the female lead in the movie being produced jointly by Ramana and Nandha. After astounding the viewers with an action-packed teaser, the makers came up with the theatrical trailer.

The trailer begins showing a severely injured Vishal walking naked in a dump yard. He then is introduced as an honest police officer who loves to get orders from his higher officials to beat criminals with ‘Laatti’. He, who is called ‘Laatti’, feels it as an offer, but not an order. His duty-mindedness brings him all the troubles.

Sunaina plays Vishal’s wife and the trailer also shows the romantic part and the couple’s 10-year-old kid. While the trailer tries to project all the elements of the movie, it’s the action part that grabs our attention. The heavy stunt sequences in the under-construction building are incredible.

Vishal brought intensity to the character with his flawless portrayal, while Sunaina is cool. Balasubramanian’s sharp frames and scintillating BGM by Yuvan Shankar Raja are big assets. The trailer has set high expectations on the movie.

‘Laatti’ will have a simultaneous release in multiple languages on December 22. The film is written by Pon Parthiban, while stunts are choreographed by Peter Hein.