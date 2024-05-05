40 booked for unlawful gathering, disturbing peace in Adilabad

Adilabad: As many as 40 members of two sections were on Sunday booked for allegedly unauthorised gathering, promoting enmity between different groups, public nuisance and at Kranthinagar here on Saturday evening.

In a press statement, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said that gathering of people and conducting rallies was prohibited with the Police Act 30 coming into force in connection with the oncoming Lok Sabha polls. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who spread false messages on social media platforms and disturb law and order of the society.

Reddy advised the public not to trust rumors being circulated on social media platforms and to gather in a place. He stated that the trouble creators were being identified and cases were going to be registered against them soon. He added that meetings, rallies and gatherings were banned at Kranthinagar.

A large number of people belonging to a section gathered at a crossroad in Kranthinagar when the base of a flagpole was demolished by civic authorities for constructing it without obtaining permission. Meanwhile, members of another section too reached the spot. The two sections raised slogans against each other, resulting in a mild tension for a while. However, police pacified the groups.