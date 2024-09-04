| Train Services On Secunderabad Guntur Route Cancelled Due To Water Logging On Tracks

Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) and Guntur – Secunderabad (12705) services have been cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled certain train services running on September 5.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) and Guntur – Secunderabad (12705) services have been cancelled.

One-way special trains

SCR will also run a one-way special train between Secunderabad – Danapur (07649) running on September 4.

The train will consist of First AC cum Second AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class and General second class coaches.