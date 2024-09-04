Train services on Secunderabad – Guntur route cancelled due to water logging on tracks

Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) and Guntur – Secunderabad (12705) services have been cancelled.
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled certain train services running on September 5.
Accordingly, Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) and Guntur – Secunderabad (12705) services have been cancelled.
One-way special trains
SCR will also run a one-way special train between Secunderabad – Danapur (07649) running on September 4.
The train will consist of First AC cum Second AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class and General second class coaches.