Hyderabad: SCR cancels trains due to waterlogging on tracks

SCR authorities requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 2 September 2024, 03:08 PM
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled various trains running on September 2 and 3.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233); Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17234); Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774); Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773); Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (22204); Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12805); Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20707); Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20708) and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834).

