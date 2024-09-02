Hyderabad: SCR cancels trains due to waterlogging on tracks

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 03:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled various trains running on September 2 and 3.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233); Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17234); Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774); Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773); Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (22204); Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12805); Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20707); Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20708) and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834).

SCR authorities requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.