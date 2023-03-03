| Training Of The Second Batch Of Agniveers Commences At Artillery Centre Hyderabad

Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, visited the Centre on Friday to overview the training and administrative arrangements.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Lt Gen TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery interacting with the Agniveers at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on 03 Mar 2023.

Hyderabad: The second batch of 3,020 Agniveers have commenced their training at the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, visited the Centre on Friday to overview the training and administrative arrangements. He appreciated the structured curriculum and the training methodologies adopted by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, to churn out the best Gunner Agniveers as per the standards required by the Army.

Lt Gen Chawla welcomed the various initiatives and innovative measures adopted by the Centre for training the Agniveers and also complimented the commandant, instructors and administrative staff for the quality of training being imparted to the Agniveers.

The first batch of 2,263 Agniveers have successfully completed their nine weeks of Basic Military Training and would be graduating to Advanced Military Training, shortly.