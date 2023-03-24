Transition Care Centre of HCAH in Hyderabad gets QAI accreditation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: For maintaining high quality of healthcare services, the Transition Care Centre of HCAH (Health Care at Home) in Hyderabad has received accreditation from Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI), a press release said.

In addition to QAI, earlier the HCAH had also received accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). “As we continue to expand our footprint nationwide, we see the accreditation as an essential step to strengthen our position and emerge as the outstanding quality healthcare provider in this segment,” Vivek Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, HCAH.

“The Hyderabad Transition Care Centre of HCAH has become the first to be accredited under the Indian Standards for TCC developed by QAI,” said Dr. Gaurav Thukral, COO, HCAH.