Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad REZ in process

The Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad REZ (1 GW Wind, 2.5 GW Solar, 1 GW BESS) has been phased into two phases.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 7 June 2024, 05:47 PM

Hyderabad: Transmission lines are critical for ensuring renewable energy integration into the grid and facilitating its conveyance to power distribution utilities and commercial and industrial consumers, hence the centre has started developing transmission systems to accommodate approximately 537 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

As part of developing transmission systems to integrate renewable energy, the centre is laying a 30 km Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad Renewable Energy Zone. The Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad REZ (1 GW Wind, 2.5 GW Solar, 1 GW BESS) has been phased into two phases.

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the phase-I of the Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad REZ 1 GW Wind, and 1 GW Solar would be completed by March 2025 and in the phase-II 1.5 GW Solar, 1 GW Battery Energy Storage System would be integrated by December, 2027. A comprehensive transmission system has been identified for immediate integration and evacuation of these lines by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Besides, the MNRE has identified an addition of 181.5 GW RE potential in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Offshore). Out of the identified 181.5 GW Potential, 86 GW RE Potential has been identified in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (Offshore) in the Southern Region.

In Telangana, 13 gigawatt(GW) renewable energy potential has been identified and out of it 5GW was identified under Phase-I which would be grounded by March, 2025 and 7.5 GW under Phase-II by December, 2027. The MNRE has indicated that out of the 13 GW REZ potential in Telangana, a transmission system for evacuation capacity of about 8.5 GW would be identified considering the Energy Storage System.

In 2022, the CEA released a report titled “Transm­ission System for Integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030”, outlining plans for the development of transmission systems to accommodate about 537 GW of renewable energy capacity in major renewable energy potential zones. The ongoing works with regard to the Transmission System for integration of Nizamabad Renewable Energy Zone is part of the plan.

According to State energy department officials, one of the major issues that continue to plague renewable energy development in the country was the unavailability of adequate transmission capacity. Renewable energy projects have shorter gestation periods compared to transmission systems, and thus, many projects face delays in securing grid connectivity, the officials said, adding that although measures had been taken to accelerate the development of transmission towers, lines and substations, a significant backlog still exists.