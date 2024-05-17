Telangana’s annual energy requirement likely to touch 97,547 MU

Telangana's energy consumption has already touched 9,009 million units in March and is likely to increase in the coming months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 05:36 PM

Hyderabad: Energy requirement of Telangana is likely to touch 8,622 million units in December and 10,177 MU in March 2025. The state has witnessed an unusually sharp spike in power consumption in the last few months.

According to the latest report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Telangana’s energy consumption has already touched 9,009 million units in March and is likely to increase in the coming months. As per the CEA report, Telangana ranked sixth in the country with consumption of 9,009 MU in March. Maharashtra (18,795 MU), Gujarat (12,948 MU), Tamil Nadu (11,929 MU), Uttar Pradesh (10,507 MU) and Karnataka (10,018 MU) are in the first five positions respectively.

According to data released by the CEA, Telangana‘s annual peak energy demand is expected to reach 18,501 MW and the anticipated annual energy requirement is likely to be 97,547 million units during the financial year 2024-25. The peak demand is expected to be as high as 18,501 MW during September, while the energy requirement is likely to reach 8,622 MU in December and 10,177 MU in March 2025. Telangana is behind Tamil Nadu in both power peak demand and energy requirement among the Southern States.

The energy requirement forecast for Telangana during April was 7890 mu, May (6207 mu), June(6424 mu), July(7028) August (8,554 mu), September (8,514 mu), October (8,213 mu), November(7362 mu) and December (8622 mu), while it would touch 9,054 mu in January, 9,502 mu in February and 10,177 mu in March 2025. Similarly, the peak demand is likely to touch 16,642 MW in August, 18,501 MW in September, 17,653 MW in October, 14,715 MW in November and 18,242 MW in December. It is likely to touch 17,266 MW in January, 17,732 MW in February and 17,666 MW in March 2025.

As per the National Electricity Plan (NEP) for 2022-2032, the energy demand in Telangana is estimated to grow by 5 per cent to 6 percent a year till 2030-31. Telangana on March 6 set a new record with the consumption hitting 298 MU in a single day.

The annual energy requirement of Hyderabad is likely to increase to 30,054 mu during the current fiscal and reach 39,267 mu in 2029-30, the report stated. Greater Hyderabad recorded the highest consumption of 89.71 million units on May 4, which was 53.7 percent higher than last year’s consumption of 58.34 million units. The city had already recorded the peak demand of 4214 MW this season and that it was likely to go up in the coming days.

According to Energy Department officials, the State had consistently recorded its peak demand during the months of April and May. “The escalation in power demand underscores the critical need for infrastructure enhancements and more robust distribution systems to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply, especially during periods of high demand. It also highlights the importance of proactive measures to meet the growing electricity requirements of the State,” power officials stated.