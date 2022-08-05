Transport segment still recovering from Covid impact: BOCI President

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Covid has hit the transport segment severely. Thousands of operators across India were impacted severely. The industry has been through a debilitating period and it is still recovering from the havoc created by the lockdowns and pandemic,” said Prasanna Patwardhan, President, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI).

Speaking at the inaugural of Prawaas3.0, an industry event organised by (BOCI) along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Bus Operators Association, he said that public transport carries 32 crore passengers daily. Of this, over 85% is serviced by private operators. The sector needs fiscal impetus, tax relief and availability of capital, he said.

“Public transport in India needs urgent attention. There is a need for greater collaboration to revamp the sector,” said Jagdeo Singh Khalsa, Chairman, BOCI.

Earlier, union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the industry event will help in introspecting, ideating and formulating the roadmap for growth of public transport in the country.

Exhibitors inlcude players like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, VE Commercial, Red Bus, Bharat Benz, Mahindra, Olectra, Cummins, Force Motors, Exide-leclanche, Blackbuk EV, Bitla Software, Valeo, SML, Intel, KPIT, Kyndryl, Paytm, ICICI Bank and others.

Meanwhile, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) unveiled Volvo and Eicher intercity buses. “Indian bus industry is on the path of revival. Inter-city travel is picking up and will soon touch pre-Covid levels,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECE.

“These vehicles demonstrate our ‘Make in India’ commitment. The bus segment is a competitive market. We will continue to build on our portfolio of technologically advanced and sustainable products that address the evolving market needs,” said Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV.