Travelling to India from abroad? Here are present guidelines

Hyderabad: Are you planning to travel to India from abroad? If yes, be informed about the changes in the rules that the government is mulling. Currently, passengers are required to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before coming to India.

However, according to reports, the government is planning to do away with the rule.

Here are the present guidelines for international arrivals:

1. All travellers should submit complete and factual information in a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days’ travel details.

2. The traveller should upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey or a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule of Covid-19 vaccination.

3. Each passenger must also submit a declaration concerning the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

4. They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority any post arrival requirement to undergo home/institutional quarantine/self-health monitoring, as warranted.

The country’s overall Covid-19 infection tally has now risen to 4,41,90,697 cases. The daily positivity rate has increased to 4.94 per cent from 3.50 per cent on Tuesday, while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.90 per cent.