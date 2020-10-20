Treeview unveils Smart TV range

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: QThree Ventures, exclusive licence holder for Treeview TVs in India on Tuesday unveiled festive offers for its line-up of Smart Android Full HD LED TVs. The TVs are available in screen sizes ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches.

Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni unveiled deals for consumers on the company’s TV models. In addition to discounts, the company has also launched cashback offers.

The smart televisions come with smart apps such as Facebook, YouTube Cast, Eshare, Miracast and others. The TVs also come equipped with a voice remote. Treeview entered the India market in August with Magma, Ultra and Frame Series TVs.

