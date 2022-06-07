Trial run of Gouravelly reservoir on June 12: Harish Rao

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the irrigation department will start the trial run of Gouravelly reservoir, which is being built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet district, , on June 12.

Addressing the people during his visit to Husnabad Assembly Constituency at Pandilla village after inaugurating the Sri Sayambhu Rajeshwara Trust Vasavi Nithya Annadhana Satram on Tuesday, the Minister has said that the Husnabad Constituency will become prosperous once the Gouravelly reservoir, which was built with a capacity of 8.2 TMCft storage capacity. After a review meeting held with irrigation officials on the progress of the works, Rao said that over 95 per cent of works have been completed so far. He called upon the people to support the government to complete the remainder of the works.

Meanwhile, the works of Shanigaram reservoir and Yellamma Cheruvu works will be completed shortly to provide irrigation water to every nook and corner of the constituency. He said rehabilitation and resettlement packages to all the displaced under the project would be provied. Assuring to extend all the support to the Constituency development, the Minister said a Rs 12 crore special package for Husnabad development was granted recently following the request of the MLA V Sathish Kumar.

While the works of the integrated office complex were nearing completion, the Minister said Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for taking up the construction of a new municipal office building. He further said that Rs 13 crore was released for BT road renewals in Akkannapet, Koheda and Husnabad mandals of the Constituency. Rao has announced that a 50-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital will be built in Husnabad town at a cost of Rs 50 crore.