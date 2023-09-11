Trial run of Odisha’s second Vande Bharat Express begins

The trial run of Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express to be run on the Puri-Rourkela route began on Monday, a railway official said

By PTI Published Date - 12:50 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Bhubaneswar: The trial run of Odisha’s second Vande Bharat Express to be run on the Puri-Rourkela route began on Monday, a railway official said. It started between Puri and Talcher Road station, he said.

The trial run began at 9:30 am from Puri railway station, and the train will reach Talcher Road station around 12.30 pm, the official said. The Indian Railways will soon launch the second Vande Bharat Express in the state between Puri and Rourkela.

The train will run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Dhenkanal-Angul-Rourkela route to cater to passengers between the coastal and western Odisha regions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in May, virtually flagged off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah.