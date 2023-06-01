Trial run of train to Siddipet within 60 days: Harish Rao

05:37 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining railway track works at Mandapally near Siddipet on Thursday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the trial run of the train will be conducted from Gajwel to Siddipet within 60 days as the works on the track were going on a war footing.

Accompanied by the officials of the district and railways, the Minister inspected the work progress of the Gajwel – Siddipet railway track at Mandapally on Thursday. After talking to the railway officials about the progress and deadline, the Minister said that the 151 km long new railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally, was already being extended till Gajwel. The new track will connect Gajwel-Siddipet and Siricilla with Secunderabad apart from connecting many other places en route.

Setting August 15 as the deadline for conducting the trial run, Rao has said the Siddipet-Sircilla railway line works will be commenced shortly as the State government had granted Rs 500 crore. Stating that the works of most parts of the Siddipet-Gajwel track have been completed, Rao has said that the train connectivity will change the face of the area.

As Siddipet was already getting an IT tower and industrial corridor, the Minister has said that the railway service will further boost the development. He has also enquired about the progress of road over-bridge construction at Mittapally-Hanmakonda so that every hurdle will be cleared in operating the train to Siddipet.

Rao has suggested them to ensure the traffic is not affected while building the bridge here. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Deputy Chief Engineer (Railway) Santosh Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Somraju, Senior Section Engineer Janardhan Babu, Siddipet RDO Ramesh Babu and others were present.