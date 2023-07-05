Tribal photographer’s captivating shot graces pages of Vogue Italia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Rajanna Sircilla: In a remarkable achievement, Mamatha Guguloth, a talented student from the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Fine Arts Academy, has garnered international acclaim as her photograph found place in the prestigious fashion magazine, Vogue Italia.

Mamatha’s striking composition titled “Tribal Lady” captures the essence of traditional attire worn by a tribal woman, earning recognition from a renowned publication.

Hailing from the remote tribal habitation of Banjepalli Thanda in Machareddy Mandal, Kamareddy district, Mamatha’s love for her cultural heritage and nature led her to pursue a course in Photography and Digital Imaging in a residential fine arts academy. During a recent visit to her native place, she captured the captivating image that caught the attention of Vogue Italia.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao acknowledged her talent on Twitter, stating, “This beautiful picture was picked up by Vogue Italia, a popular Fashion Magazine. Guess who clicked it? Mamatha Guguloth, a young student of Photography. Telangana Tribal Welfare Fine Arts Academy, Sircilla. My compliments to Mamatha and her teachers on this recognition.”

Expressing her delight at the international recognition, Mamatha shared her aspirations of further developing her skills as an international photographer and capturing more breathtaking images in the future. College Principal K Rajani expressed pride in Mamatha’s achievement. The college faculty, including Head of Photography Department Raghu Thomas, RCCDS Venkanna, Vice Principal Sudha Sindhu, and faculty member Bhaskar, congratulated Mamatha on her outstanding accomplishment.

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Fine Arts Academy, as the first of its kind in the state, continues to nurture talented students like Mamatha, providing them with the necessary training and facilities to pursue their chosen fields.

Another second-year Photography student, Siddam Mounika, also received accolades, securing a gold medal in a national-level photography workshop held in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, in December last. The college students also bagged first prize in a photography competition organized by the district police department, showcasing their exceptional skills.