‘Made in Telangana’ innovative products launched by KTR

Blue Semi CEO Sunil Maddikatla said the nurturing atmosphere in Telangana was pivotal in the advancement and triumph of ground breaking health tech innovations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major shot in the arm for the State government’s strategic push for creating a progressive medical devices ecosystem here, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched Made in Telangana innovative products by Huwel Life Sciences, EMPE Diagnostics and BlueSemi, apart from signing multiple MoUs to strengthen product testing for the med-tech sector here.

“I’m delighted to witness yet another milestone in the med-tech sector in Telangana with the signing of the MoUs for product testing and the launch of world class ‘Made in Telangana’ devices by our homegrown companies – Huwel Lifesciences, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi and it gives me immense pride in stating that many of these products are first in the world while the rest are first in the country. While collaboration for testing will further enhance scale-up and growth, the launch of these innovative products is a testament to the vibrant med-tech ecosystem in the State,” the Minister said.

Huwel Lifesciences, a leader in invitro diagnostics and reagents, having a state-of-the-art facility in the Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur has developed Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices, including a first-of-its kind, palm-top molecular device, Huwel UniAmp, for nucleic acid testing of various infections apart from Hemomeasure and FerriQuant, Haemoglobin testing device and Semiquantitative LFA based assay ferritin test.

Huwel has about 20 manufacturing licenses for various diagnostic kits and devices and is the largest supplier of indigenously manufactured Covid RTPCR kits in India.

Huwel managing director and founder Dr. Shesheer Kumar said they were manufacturing POCT devices which are path breaking for confirmatory testing of infections at field and haemoglobin testing device for mass implementation. “We are making products for the world from Telangana. We are confident that in the near future, Hyderabad can be medical devices hub too, like vaccines for the world,” he said.

EMPE Diagnostics, which has established global production and R&D facility in Genome Valley here with an investment of Rs.25 crore, with an aim to produce two million Tuberculosis diagnostic kits per month, has developed an accurate, simple, rapid, and inexpensive diagnostic test kit to detect TB and its antibiotic resistance.

The first of its kind in the world test kit for MDR-TB Rifampicin and Isoniazid along with controls has received license from CDSCO and is ready to be supplied to TB clinics.

Raghavendra Goud, CEO of EMPE Diagnostics said said their current capacity was 25 million kits and would soon expand to 100 million kits. “Our mission is to produce the kits in Telangana and supply them to the world,” he said.

Blue Semi, a T-hub headquartered company, launched EYVA, world’s first gadget that can measure 6 key vitals in just 60 seconds including non-invasive blood glucose (no prick/ no pain) with just a touch. Sunil Maddikatla, CEO and Founder, Blue Semi said the nurturing atmosphere in Telangana was pivotal in the advancement and triumph of ground breaking health tech innovations like the EYVA gadget.