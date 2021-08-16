Tricolour flutters high in Hyderabad on August 15

Housing societies felicitate frontine workers who played vital role amid pandemic

Hyderabad: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with much grandeur in the city. Hyderabad donned the tricolour as the National flag was hoisted at many housing societies, residential localities, commercial complexes and offices. Celebrating the spirit of independence, many youngsters also took out a rally on the occasion. With educational institutions being closed due to Covid-19, Independence Day was celebrated virtually, with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty.

Many communities honoured the frontline workers, acknowledging their efforts during the pandemic. The residents of Golf View Apartment, Financial District, Nanakaramguda felicitated the doctors from Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, including TIMS director Dr Vimala Thomas. Thanking the doctors and the Telangana government, A Narsimhan, president of Golf View Apartment, said, “I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for setting up in TIMS within a short period. The hospital was a boon when the Covid pandemic was at its peak.”

Honoring the Defence forces, members of Jayabheri Orange County, Financial District, Nanakaramguda, asked Col (Retd) K Verma to hoist the national flag. Several other societies felicitated doctors, police officials, sanitation workers and people who played a vital role during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Independence Day was also celebrated in all the government offices.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi hoisted the national flag atop Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office and said, “Development is an ongoing process, I request the people to join hands with the authorities and be a part of it.”

Police Stations

Senior police officials unfurled the national flag at various police stations and offices in the city on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at the Commissioner Office at Neredmet. In Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, hoisted the national flag at the Commissioners of Police office building at Gachibowli. At CAR Headquarters building in Petlaburj, DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) hoisted the national flag in the presence of staff and officers of City Police headquarters.

Dr Gajurao Bhupal, DCP south zone, hoisted the national flag at the old Commissioner of Police office building at Purani Haveli. Similarly, at the Commissioner of Police office building at Basheerbagh, N Sudha Rani, unfurled the national flag in presence of administrative staff.

Varsities celebrate

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with fervor and grandeur at universities and educational institutions on Sunday.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao hoisted the National flag on the varsity campus and in his address, mentioned some of the activities carried out since conferring the status of the Institution of Eminence.

At English and Foreign Languages University, the Vice-Chancellor and UGC member, Prof E Suresh Kumar launched a unique web application to track the status of PhD thesis on the occasion. The application enables a research scholar of the varsity to track the status of their PhD thesis from submission to the time of viva voce.

At Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder hoisted the national flag at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences and paid rich tributes to all leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation and also the State.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Telangana State Public Service Commission have also celebrated Independence Day on their respective campuses.

