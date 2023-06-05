| Triple Delight For Swimmer Suryanshu Basa At Ts Inter District Swimming Championship

Triple delight for Suryanshu Basa at TS Inter-District Swimming Championship

Suryanshu Basa took top honours in three events in the 8th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Suryanshu Basa in action during the 50m Butterfly event

Hyderabad: Suryanshu Basa took top honours in three events in the 8th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship, at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad on Monday.

The Hyderabad swimmer bagged gold medals in the 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 50m Breast events.

Results:

50m Butterfly: Women: 1. Addanki Mokshitha (Hyd) (00:31:47), 2. R Laasya Gogulapaati (RR), 3. Gagana Sri Rayidi (Hyd);

Men: 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyd) (00:26:80), 2. M.Vishwas Reddy (RR), 3. G.Vishnu Vardhan (RR);

50m Freestyle: Women: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (RR) (00:29:59), 2. A. Deborah Paripooranam Ananth (RR), Aditi Nadella (Hyd);

Men: 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyd) (00:25:32), 2. Ruthiik Sri Nagi Reddy Satti (RR), 3. Saikat Chatterjee (RR);

50m Breast: Women: 1. Mittapalli Rithvika (NZN) (00:36: 88), 2. Auram Shivani Reddy (Hyd), 3. Johanna Shiju (Hyd);

Men : 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyd) (00:32:56), 2. Jordan Dominic Franklin (RR), 3. KV Ashutosh (RR).

Also Read Double delight for Vritti Agarwal at TS Inter-District Swimming Championship