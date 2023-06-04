| Double Delight For Vritti Agarwal At Ts Inter District Swimming Championship

Double delight for Vritti Agarwal at TS Inter-District Swimming Championship

Vritti Agarwal clinched two medals in the 8th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Vritti Agarwal clinched two medals in the 8th Telangana Senior Inter-District Swimming Championship, at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad, on Sunday.

The Ranga Reddy swimmer secured pole positions in the 1500m freestyle and 200m freestyle events.

Results:

1500m Freestyle: Women: 1. Vritti Agarwal (RR) (20.29.76), 2. Devapalli Ritu Snehal (Hyd), 3. Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyd); Men: 1. Yashaswi Nune (RR) (18.20.65), 2. Bhuvas Pathuri (Hyd), 3. Thanmay Rithwick Kasula (Hyd);

100m Back: Women: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (RR) (01:12:15), 2. Shivani Karra (Hyd), 3. Hema Varshini Jambuluri (RR); Men: 1. Mylari Suhas Preetham (Hyd) (01:01:56), 2. Rutjiik Sri Nagi Reddy Satti (RR);

200m Breast: Women: 1. Mittapalli Rithvika (NZN) (03:00:03), 2. Auram Shivani Reddy (Hyd), 3. Srijani Garapati (Hyd); Men: 1. Bikkina Sai Nihar (RR) (02:38:67), 2. Varshith Dhulipudi (Hyd), 3. Goutham Shashivardhan (Hyd);

200m Freestyle: Women: 1. Vritti Agarwal (RR) (02:26:86), 2. Preethika Manduri (Hyd), 3. Marupula Likitha Goud (Hyd); 50m Butterfly : Women: 1. Addanki Mokshitha (Hyd) (00:31:47), 2. R Laasya Gogulapaati (RR), Gagana Sri Rayidi (Hyd); Men: 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyd) (00:26:80), 2. M. Vishwas Reddy (RR), 3. G. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (RR).