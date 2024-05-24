Triptii Dimri shares serene beach retreat in new reel

The video featured the actress enjoying herself on a stunning beach, wearing a white top and yellow pants, looking gorgeous. She posed for photos against a backdrop of a cloudy sky.

By ANI Updated On - 24 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri who has become a national sensation ever since the release of Animal took the internet by storm with her latest reel.

The ‘Laila Majnu’ actress on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle to share a reel from her beach vacation.

The video showed the actress having fun on a beautiful beach. She wore a white top and yellow pants, looking gorgeous. In the footage, she posed for photos with the cloudy sky in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Alongside the reel, Triptii added a caption that read, “As easy as it comes…as easy it goes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii, who has been a part of films like ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’.

The actress will be next seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.

‘Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The actress also has several other projects in her kitty including ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside RajKummar Rao and ‘Bad Newz,’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.