TRS activists gherao minister Satyavathi Rathod in Mulugu

Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

They have gheraoed her at Gattamma temple near here alleging the TRS workers were not being selected for Dalit Bandhu scheme and that only followers of Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka were being benefitted.

Mulugu: TRS party SC Cell members have obstructed the convoy of Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and demanded that the eligible people from the Dalits from the TRS party be sanctioned Rs 10 lakh assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The agitating party workers have fell at the feet of Minister Satyavathi and Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadeesh and urged them to do justice to the Dalits. They alleged that both Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha had done nothing for the benefit of the Dalits in the district. They also demanded an explanation from the minister over allotment of the Dalit Bandhu units only to the followers of the MLA Danasari Anasuya.